LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If you are wondering why gas prices are fluctuating here in Michigan, it’s not due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks experts say. AAA Spokesperson for Michigan Adrienne Woodland says the state gas prices were changing due to the perceived threat of a shortage. Woodland went onto say that the two biggest factors impacting average prices were the cost of crude oil and the demand for gasoline, explaining how COVID-19 led to a drop in gas prices, when the state saw it’s lowest numbers in April of 2020, when prices were as low as a 1.41 a gallon.