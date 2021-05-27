Brilliant Celeb Photos from the 1970s by Carinthia West

Designing concert clothes for a rock star is not a simple task, especially if that rock star is as specific as Mick Jagger about the message he wants to send. So back in 2013 when designer L’Wren Scott, Jagger’s then-partner, was creating designs for the Rolling Stones frontman to wear at the band’s historic first performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Jagger wanted something special. Seeing the show as “a culmination of our British heritage,” he asked for something very British — an oak leaf. And so Scott designed a glittery green sequined jacket based on an oak leaf pattern, something she jokingly called “glamouflage.” Jagger said later that few people recognized the oak leaf when he sauntered onstage to open with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” — “But I did. It’s important.” The jacket is one of two Jagger items that went on sale last week at Christie’s in London as part of the L’Wren Scott Collection, featuring 55 creations from the late designer who took her own life in 2014. Included are redcarpet gowns worn by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange, Sarah Jessica Parker — and Scott herself. Proceeds will go to the L’Wren Scott MA Fashion Scholarship at Central Saint Martins, set up by Jagger in 2015 to help one student each year “reach their potential in the highly competitive environment of fashion.”