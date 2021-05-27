Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brilliant Celeb Photos from the 1970s by Carinthia West

By Rob Baker
Flashbak
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarinthia West was the only child of General Sir Michael West, UK representative of NATO in Washington DC, and Lady Christine West. Wikipedia says of Carinthia’s father – ‘a witty and unconventional soldier, with a taste for partying and jazz’. “I would come down the stairs as a child and...

flashbak.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Peter Cook
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Julie Christie
Person
Shelley Duvall
Person
Alan Bennett
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Robert Altman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hollywood Stars#Intimate Moments#Nato#The Berkeley Debs#The Daily Mail#Muse Magazine#Flashbak#American Museum#Writer Photographer#Twitter#Berkeley Debs#British Embassy#White House#Carinthia West#Iconic Moments#London#Shooting Stars#Icons#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PhotographyThe Next Web

Learn to shoot brilliant photos from the guys who shoot Kanye and Iron Man. No, really

TLDR: Learn the true tricks of photography from a pair of high profile Hollywood superstars with this Photo School photography and Photoshop editing masterclass. The path to greatness is almost always paved by those who have gone before. Whether it’s someone who inspired you from afar or someone who literally taught you the ropes directly, there’s a fasttrack to getting good at almost anything. And learning from an accomplished success in your chosen field is most definitely the fastest of fasttracks.
Theater & Danceirvinetimes.com

Dancing queen Arlene Phillips made dame in birthday honours

A staple of the worlds of dance, theatre and television, former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips has been made a dame. Recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to dance and charity, Phillips, 78, first found fame when she created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in 1974.
Musicirvinetimes.com

Rick Wakeman ‘stunned and proud’ after being made a CBE

Rick Wakeman has said he is “stunned and genuinely very proud” after being made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. The former Yes keyboardist, who has recorded with numerous stars including David Bowie, T. Rex and Sir Elton John, is recognised for services to music and broadcasting. The 72-year-old,...
Designers & CollectionsParis Post-Intelligencer

Jagger’s jacket featured at Christie’s sale

Designing concert clothes for a rock star is not a simple task, especially if that rock star is as specific as Mick Jagger about the message he wants to send. So back in 2013 when designer L’Wren Scott, Jagger’s then-partner, was creating designs for the Rolling Stones frontman to wear at the band’s historic first performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Jagger wanted something special. Seeing the show as “a culmination of our British heritage,” he asked for something very British — an oak leaf. And so Scott designed a glittery green sequined jacket based on an oak leaf pattern, something she jokingly called “glamouflage.” Jagger said later that few people recognized the oak leaf when he sauntered onstage to open with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” — “But I did. It’s important.” The jacket is one of two Jagger items that went on sale last week at Christie’s in London as part of the L’Wren Scott Collection, featuring 55 creations from the late designer who took her own life in 2014. Included are redcarpet gowns worn by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Lange, Sarah Jessica Parker — and Scott herself. Proceeds will go to the L’Wren Scott MA Fashion Scholarship at Central Saint Martins, set up by Jagger in 2015 to help one student each year “reach their potential in the highly competitive environment of fashion.”
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

Five design tips to steal from Margot Robbie’s brilliantly chic So-Cal home

Actress Margot Robbie has just listed her stylish Hancock Park home for a price tag of $3.475 million. The property is a stylish maze in the midst of Los Angeles, but while we’re swooning over its prestigious postcode – and its proximity to the boutiques of Wilshire Boulevard – we’re completely taken by its fun-filled, Cali-cool interiors.
Musickmuw.org

Celebrating Paul McCartney And Peter Green

Listen for music from Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble, including a selection from the latest release, Now, featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Bat Dawid. Plus music from guitarist Jeff Parker’s Suite For Max Brown. Tuesday, June 15. Vicious Kid is the latest release from Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Kiss The Tiger. The new...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rachel Hunter delights fans with rare pictures of model daughter

Rachel Hunter has thrilled fans after she shared some rare pictures with her daughter, Renee. Rachel shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Rod Stewart. The model posted several pictures of her daughter, who's also a model, to mark her 29th birthday. WATCH: Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart's daughter Renee shares...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Accidentally Broke Royal Protocol While Greeting Prince Charles

Kate Middleton just broke royal protocol during her latest reunion with Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, recently attended the G7 Leaders Summit in Cornwall, where she addressed her father-in-law by a personal nickname: Grandpa. According to a lipreader (via Cornwall Live), Middleton immediately greeted Prince Charles when she...
Musiccntravellerme.com

Brilliant new music from women around the world

As travelers, we're always looking to bring back a piece of the places we've visited—the flavors of a delicious street food, delicate handicrafts to display at home, and, always, the music that characterized a place for us. But after spending the past year at home, discovering new music isn't quite...
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 13 in Classic Rock

June 13, 1983 – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble release their debut album Texas Flood which was recorded in only three days at Jackson Browne’s personal studio. The album is later certified double platinum. June 13, 2003 – David Gilmour of Pink Floyd and Sting receive a CBE award...
Food & Drinksfoxwilmington.com

UK pub owner finds time capsule from the 1970s in the walls

These walls don’t have ears, but they have been carrying secrets. A man in the U.K. recently found a time capsule from the 1970s hidden in the walls of his pub. Toby Brett, 41, has owned Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen, in the English town of Radstock for 11 years. However, he only discovered what had been hiding in his walls recently, as he was renovating the 200-year-old building, according to SWNS.
Photographysideshow.com

New Photos of Batman, New Photos from WandaVision, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. New Photos of Batman. After the release...
PhotographyHyperallergic

Odd Photos From the Guinness World Records Archives

Today, artist Tomás Saraceno is making music out of spider webs, photos of some of the oddest Guinness World Records, and a photography archive of LA’s Old Chinatown. What Do Dale Chihuly’s Sculptures Tell Us in Postcolonial Singapore?. Make no mistake about it: besides being a temporary escape, the Chihuly...
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Kim Kardashian West 'completely moves on' from Kanye West amid divorce

Kim Kardashian West has “completely moved on” from Kanye West. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February after almost seven years of marriage, and while she still “has love” for her former partner, sources have said she’s no longer hung up on their split.