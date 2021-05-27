9th Victim Has Died Following Mass Shooting At San Jose Light Rail Yard

Cancel
A ninth person has died following a mass shooting at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday (May 26). The victims, who were between the ages of 29 to 63, were identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42, Taptejdeep Singh, 36, Adrian Balleza, 29, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35, Timothy Michael Romo, 49, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63. and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

