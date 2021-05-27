State budget details lacking with five days remaining

It was not always pretty but the Greenbelt City Council appeared to be nearing a consensus on how to balance the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at the second final budget worksession on May 26. It appears that a proposal by Councilmember Judith Davis will be the basis for approval, although her colleagues may make additional additions or reductions to her proposal at the meeting. Mayor Colin Byrd stated that he would “almost certainly” vote against the budget unless it included the director of race and gender equity that he had proposed late in the first final budget worksession on May 17. This position is not included in Davis’ proposal.