Personal Finance

State budget details lacking with five days remaining

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 6 days ago

With just five days before the end of the Illinois Legislature’s spring session, there’s still no budget for the public to review. Neither Democratic state Rep. Will Davis nor Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer could say when there’d be budget details released, and whether there’d be ample time for public review and feedback. But, Demmer said there’s more revenue than expected. He said the governor and Democrats need to drop the motion to do away with a slew of tax credits.

www.vandaliaradio.com
