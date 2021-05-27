Cancel
U.S. warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States should those stoking the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region fail to reverse course. The State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert...

