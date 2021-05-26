Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Grammys change rules for album of the year award

By Mesfin Fekadu (Associated Press)
Posted by 
Florida Daily Post
Florida Daily Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Recording Academy has updated its rules for the album of the year Grammy, giving more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award. The academy announced Wednesday that any producer, songwriter, engineer, or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year will also earn a nomination — even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the 10-track project. Before the change, songwriters or producers would need to be credited with at least 33% or more playing time on the album to be eligible for nomination — a rule implemented in 2017.

floridadailypost.com
Florida Daily Post

Florida Daily Post

West Palm Beach, FL
682
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Florida Daily Post is Florida's digital newspaper for a generation seeking a reliable source of news, reviews, opinions, analysis, sports, art, entertainment, travel, food, health, and lifestyle.

 https://floridadailypost.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Of The Year#Pop Music#The Recording Academy#Sza#Grammys Change Rules#Albums#Songwriters#Key Awards#Contemporary Songs#Nominees#Rap#Nomination#Featured Artists#Creator#Producers#Collaborators#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicChicago Tribune

The Weeknd dominates Billboard Music Awards after Grammys snub

It was a good Sunday for The Weeknd. The pop and R&B superstar dominated the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with several big wins, including the night’s biggest prize of top artist, and seemed to usher in a new era by accepting his trophies in a slick black suit and tie instead of the face bandages and makeup resembling bruises that he’s sported at past events.
Musichypebeast.com

Recording Academy Announces New Rules for GRAMMY Awards

The Recording Academy has announced various changes to its nomination and awards process earlier this week. The changes unveiled are expected to be effective immediately and will be in play for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony set for January 2022. However, an updated album eligibility rule will not be in effect until 2023.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

BTS Aims To Bag First Grammy Award Following Successful 'Butter' Release

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys last year. 'Butter' broke a new record on YouTube shortly after its release. BTS' new track surpassed Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's record on Spotify. BTS renews its quest to bag its very first Grammy Award after the successful release...
Theater & Danceedm.com

New Grammy Award Rules Include Update to Dance/Electronic Category

Amid transformative times for the Grammy Awards, The Recording Academy has announced a slew of rule changes to be implemented in 2022. Following criticism of the organization's controversial Nominations Review Committee, the metamorphosis of the Grammys took another step forward today after The Recording Academy shared a laundry list of updates to the award ceremony's annual guidelines, including a change to the Dance/Electronic category.
Musicfoxbangor.com

The Weeknd Takes Home 3 iHeart Awards, Proves Grammys Wrong

It might be time for The Weeknd to invest in a new mantel — he continues to rack up awards, despite the Grammys snub … this time taking home the most trophies at the iHeartRadio Awards. Abel was the winner of 3 pieces of hardware Thursday night — including the...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Recording Academy releases updated Rules & Guidelines for GRAMMYs

The Recording Academy has released the latest GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines, which reflect new changes to the process for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Introduced in June 2020, the annual disclosure of the GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines mirrors the Academy’s commitment to ensuring its actions are fair and transparent and that all details surrounding the awards process are easily accessible to the music community at large.
Musiclegallysociable.com

Change how album sales are measured, change perceptions of popular music

The music industry changed in 1991 when how album sales were measured changed:. On May 25, 1991—30 years ago Tuesday—Billboard started using Nielsen SoundScan data to build its album chart, with all of its charts, including singles hub The Hot 100, eventually following suit. Meaning, the magazine started counting album sales with scanners and computers and whatnot, and not just calling up record stores one at a time and asking them for their individual counts, often a manual and semi-accurate and flagrantly corrupt process. This is the record industry’s Moneyball moment, its Eureka moment, its B.C.-to-A.D. moment. A light bulb flipping on. The sun rising. We still call this the SoundScan Era because by comparison the previous era might as well have been the Dark Ages.
Musicpressreality.com

The Weeknd Brings Home Major Wins At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fresh from the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday (May 27) the Canadian artist took home three major wins. For the first time, the “Blinding Lights” singer won Male artist of the year, Song of the year, and the social media driven award for Tik Tok Bop of the year.
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Is Here: Stream It Now

Olivia Rodrigo finally fed her fans with Sour, her highly anticipated debut album that she released on Friday (May 21) via Geffen Records. The 11-track project includes her previously released breakout debut hit "Drivers License," which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her top 10 hit "Deja Vu" and her latest song "Good 4 U."
MusicVanderbilt Hustler

VH New Music May: Olivia Rodrigo, twenty one pilots, Dayglow and more

As we slog through these first few lazy weeks of summer, none of us have time for the detailed weekly compilations of New Music Fridays. Enter: New Music May. Keep reading for the Life staff’s rundown of this week’s month’s new releases, from indie rock to bedroom pop to…well, we’re not sure what to call that last one.
Arlington, TXbarrie360.com

Grammy award winner B.J. Thomas has died

Five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, B.J. Thomas, died Saturday at home in Arlington, Texas at the age of 78 from complications due to stage four lung cancer. With his smooth, rich voice and unerring song sense, Thomas’s expansive career crossed multiple genres, including country, pop,...