Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 billion in NYSE debut

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 9 days ago

(Reuters) – FIGS Inc was valued at $4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s shares opened at $28.30, up 28.6%...

941theduke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Medical Equipment#Ipo#Ipo#Reuters#Figs Inc#Company#Demand#Bengaluru#Reporting#Medical Scrubs#4 57 Billion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GigCapital2 (GIX) Stockholders Approve Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”) at a special meeting of stockholders held on June 4, 2021. More than 94.4% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 65.7% of GigCapital2’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combinations. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging to Merge with SPAC Gores Holdings V (GRSV)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD), a global supplier of infinitely-recyclable metal beverage and glass packaging for the world's leading brands, and Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement under which Gores Holdings V will combine with Ardagh's metal packaging business that will be held by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. to create an independent public company. The Company intends to apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "AMBP".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EV charger maker Tritium to go public in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing one of the world's largest electric vehicle charging-station makers at $1.2 billion, the company said on Wednesday. The merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition...
StocksStreetInsider.com

A.H. Belo (AHC) Announces 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a reverse stock split of all of the issued and outstanding and treasury shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, at a reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-4. The Company’s shareholders granted authority to the Board to effect the reverse stock split at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2021. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Central Daylight Time on June 8, 2021 (the “Effective Time”). The Company’s Series A common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “AHC” and is expected to begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on June 8, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 9,160 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,357.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksinvesting.com

Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
Marketsshalemarkets.com

Noble Corp. making a comeback to NYSE

By Nermina Kulovic Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has received approval for listing its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The post Noble Corp. making a comeback to NYSE appeared…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C-

Shares of ARL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98. The software maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected. NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68. The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin-based E2open acquires UK software maker for $1.7 billion

Austin-based E2open is purchasing a United Kingdom-based logistics software company for $1.7 billion in a stock and cash deal expected to expand the company’s supply chain services. E2open was founded in 2000 and makes a cloud-based platform for supply chain management that is designed to give companies access to real-time...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 419,946 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 488.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.