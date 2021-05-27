Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 billion in NYSE debut

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a reverse stock split of all of the issued and outstanding and treasury shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, at a reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-4. The Company’s shareholders granted authority to the Board to effect the reverse stock split at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2021. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Central Daylight Time on June 8, 2021 (the “Effective Time”). The Company’s Series A common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “AHC” and is expected to begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on June 8, 2021.