GREENVILLE —Three people were arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Adrian Rodriguez, of Dayton, was arraigned on two counts of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine on each count, none of which are mandatory. Rodriguez pleaded guilty and retained Kyle Lennon as his counsel. He was released on his own recognizance with his next appearance scheduled for June 25.