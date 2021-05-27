Hometown Hero; saluting those who serve our community

Even with frigid temperatures for late May, area leaders of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts conducted the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday at the Woodland Park Cemetery. This ceremony honors those who have died for their country and pays tribute to the sacrifice made by many local veterans and their families. During this year’s ceremony, Thomas E. Kelly’s daughter was presented the burial flag of her father who served in World War II. The annual tribute is highlighted by many stories from veterans in the region. This year’s ceremony took on extra meaning, as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to these types of public memorials for the last year and a half . Teller County is known as one of the most veteran-friendly regions in the country. Not surprisingly, Monday’s Memorial Day gathering featured a large crowd, despite the less-than-ideal weather. Photos by Cindy Valade.