Danville, PA

Valley native fills life with creativity

By Tricia Kline For The Daily Item
Daily Item
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — Creativity flows naturally out of Mackenzie Wertman. From book writing to screenwriting to dinosaur designing, her imagination seems to know no limits. With many accomplishments and successes already to her name, the 24-year-old Danville native has announced several new and upcoming projects, including a short animated film that will be released later this summer, and children’s books to be released this summer and fall. A full-length young adult fantasy novel will be published in 2022.

