Calle Ocho runs through the heart of Little Havana and is home to generationally run Cuban establishments that offer classic recipes, lively music, and ambience that will take you back to 1950s Cuba. Settled by Cuban transplants who believed they would soon return home, Little Havana was a community of hope and family bonding. As time passed, it became apparent that these exiled families would never return to their beloved homeland. So they turned their attention to preserving Cuban music, food, and culture in their new home.