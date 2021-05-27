Cancel
Presidential Election

Gwen Stefani’s Politics Aren’t Hard to Figure Out, So Why the Mystery?

wmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Gwen Stefani a Republican? Well, it’s sort of a funny question to ask someone who was one of the top fundraising bundlers for Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Yet speculation about Stefani’s political leanings has intensified over the past few years, especially ever since she started dating country musician Blake Shelton. A chance encounter with the then-Republican Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, only muddied the waters. According to reports, Stefani and Shelton were dining at a restaurant in Shelton’s native Oklahoma when Ryan happened to walk in (his wife is also a native Oklahoman). Shelton posed for a picture with Ryan, though Stefani, notably, did not. Later, Shelton took to Twitter to clarify that it was a completely coincidental run-in, that he had never met Ryan before, and that he wasn’t political.

Blake Shelton Made 'Voice' Fans Emotional After Gushing About Gwen Stefani on the Show

When Blake Shelton looks back at his time as a coach on The Voice, he has countless memories with his fiancée Gwen Stefani. Best known as the most successful coach on the NBC singing competition series, the country music star has also earned a reputation for being a jokester. But when he was asked on Monday’s Voice special Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition what the best part of being on the show has been, Blake put all quips aside and shared how grateful he is that the opportunity led him to Gwen.
Gwen Stefani addresses her political affiliation: “I think it’s pretty obvious who I am”

Gwen Stefani reintroduced herself Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview, from clarifying her political affiliations to addressing her past controversies. Speaking with Paper magazine, the “Slow Clap” singer didn’t shy away from the tough subjects, even when her relationship with Blake Shelton was brought up when discussing his previous rumored support of former President Donald Trump.
Was Blake Shelton’s ‘Body Language’ Influenced by Gwen Stefani?

The Voice judge Blake Shelton just released his latest album Body Language. With it, Shelton has a new sound, a new lady on his arm, and a new lease on life. This album takes a deeper dive into his personal life than ever before. It’s safe to say he’s welcomed a new chapter in his life. And yes — some of the songs seem to have been penned about Gwen Stefani.
Blake Shelton Explains Why He Hasn't Been More Helpful to Gwen Stefani in Planning Their Wedding

Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline. Blake Shelton believes it's for the best if his role is minimal in planning his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani. The 44-year-old country star spoke to USA Today on Monday, May 23, where he explained that his fiancée is more than happy to call the shots for their wedding after the couple got engaged in October after five years together.
Have You Met Gwen Stefani?

Story by Kat Gillespie / Photography by Jamie Nelson / Styling by Nicola Formichetti / Hair by Sami Knight / Makeup by Michael Anthony. I'm slightly disappointed to log onto Zoom and find Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles. I wanted to see the ranch. Stefani spent most of the pandemic in Oklahoma with her fiancé and fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, with whom she has recently collaborated on a string of country radio hits, alongside a kitsch Christmas song. For a ska-pop superstar, it's a pivot, but Stefani and Shelton are cute together — picture-perfect in their opposite attraction.
Fans React to Gwen Stefani's Unusual Brown and Blond Hairstyle

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani stunned her fans with a new debut look opting for an uncommon brown and blond hairstyle ahead of the singing competition finale. Gwen Stefani debut an unusual brown and blond style recently on her Instagram account, striking a fierce pose while showing off her new hairdo. "Performing...
Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

Gwen Stefani returned to the Voice stage for the May 25th finale episode in which her fiance's star contestant, Cam Anthony, was crowned the Season 20 champion. The former Voice judge collaborated with artist Saweetie for a showstopper performance of their newly released song "Slow Clap." While Blake Shelton's big win and Stefani's performance both made headlines following the finale premiere, we'd be doing everyone a disservice if we didn't bring attention to Stefani's two-toned high pony, which arguably stole the show.
Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency is getting back into gear. The singer has just announced eight new performance dates for Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. The shows will run from October 22 through November 6. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com/Gwen.
The Pro Files: Get to Know the Trio Behind Michelle Obama's Fashion, Hair and Makeup

Ever since Barack Obama's run for president, Michelle Obama's style has captivated the nation. Whether in the White House or beyond, the former first lady's fashion, hair and makeup has ranged from timeless to trend-setting, but is ever impeccable. For her statement-making looks, Obama collaborates with her own power trio: stylist Meredith Koop, makeup artist Carl Ray and hairstylist Yene Damtew. "We've been called 'the trifecta,'" says makeup artist Ray of the team. Indeed, this group of three ensures the Waffles + Mochi star and executive producer (who just teamed with Partnership for a Healthier America to deliver 1 million healthy meal kits to families across the country) always arrives in style. Get to know them, below.
I Netflix’d Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi:’ 5 Food Things It Got Right and One Big Miss

I am a 28-year-old vegan with a stable job, a nice apartment, and conservative investments. Throughout my life, I’ve been told I look five years younger but act five years older than my actual age. And yet, I finished Michelle Obama’s new children’s show, Waffles + Mochi, in a week. That’s five hours of children’s programming I deliberately watched without distraction. It wasn’t just playing in the background (which is typically my version of “watching” television), my attention was completely transfixed by the food-centric content and loveable characters, both human and plush. The narrative isn’t completely vegan, but there is potential, and vegan or not, it’s a delightful way to spend an evening alone. This animated puppet show is on the vegan track in so many ways, but it got derailed in one major area. Here’s what you need to know.