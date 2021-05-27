Cancel
Technology

Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their inclusion as part of Kevin Ressler’s transformative changes at United Way of Lancaster County. Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County’s President and CEO, joined the organization in...

www.chron.com
BusinessCMSWire

Pluralsight Seeks to Address Growing Cloud Skills Gap With A Cloud Guru Acquisition

Pluralsight, Inc., a technology workforce development company, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire A Cloud Guru (ACG), an Australia-based cloud skills development platform for $2 billion, making it one of the largest deals ever for an Australian tech company. The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and follows Vista Equity Partners' recent acquisition of Pluralsight.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

SonicWall, The Conference of Italian University Rectors to Collaborate on Cybersecurity Training, Research and Digital Innovation | #cybersecurity | #conferences

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork. Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.
Industryaptar.com

Enabling a Sustainable Future Through Packaging Innovation

• Is your brand on track to achieve its sustainability goals?. • Are your sustainability goals enabling your innovation pipeline?. Sustainable innovation is a journey companies are all undertaking. This first session in the “There is No PLANet B” webinar series will help you set a course to achieve greater outcomes by creating opportunities to connect with consumers through purpose, navigating the regulatory environment, and learning key insights and best practices on driving sustainable innovation.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Reducing Food Waste Through Technology Solutions

Food waste can contribute to the ongoing issue of malnutrition in many countries worldwide, as well as the squandering of valuable natural resources. Slashing food waste is a challenge many businesses are beginning to tackle and successfully doing so can bring significant benefits, both financial and environmental, to producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The Consumer Goods Forum has been providing a platform for shared resources under the auspices of their ‘Resolution on Food Waste’ since 2015.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Butler County, PAwbut.com

United Way Initiative Funds Nearly $75K For Local Programs

Nearly $75,000 in donations are going to Butler County organizations to help kids enjoy this summer. The United Way of Southwestern PA awarded the funds as part of their “Welcome Back!” initiative. President and CEO Bobbi Watt Geer said a number of community partners joined the effort to help kids get back to fun summer activities this year.
Businessaithority.com

AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies. In creating...
CharitiesTribune-Star

United Way starts donation program for small business

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s new 365 Small Business Circle will allow businesses to easily assist the community and receive some recognition in the process. Businesses can provide an investment at the level of their choice, ranging from $2 per day to $5 per day or $365 to $1,825 annually.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

United Way of Cass County looking for LIVE UNITED® Day Projects!

Last Updated on June 2, 2021 by United Way of Cass County. United Way of Cass County is looking for projects for our annual LIVE UNITED® Day which will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021!. All projects must be sponsored by a Non-Profit organization, church, school, government organization or...
Public HealthUN News Centre

Innovating the future of public service

From home schools and offices to remote doctor’s appointments and online tax filing, the COVID-19 pandemic pressed the fast-forward button on the global shift to e-government. We talk to Rosa Pavanelli, General Secretary of Public Services International, the global union federation of workers in public services, about the promise and challenges of delivering public services in the age of digital revolution.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Provides $18 Million for Dallas Residents through DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas

DALLAS — Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance are open starting today, June 1, at DallasRentRelief.com, the program is available through DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA). There is $18 million in rental assistance being administered by DHA through December 31, 2021 to help eligible Dallas residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the loss of their employment income or who have sustained a reduction in income and are delinquent in paying rent or need help with future payments. The City of Dallas COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Technologyarchitizer.com

The Future of Architecture: 4 Ways Technology Will Change Our Industry

Eitan Tsarfati is a serial tech entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Swapp, an AI-based construction planning company which partners with architects to leverage the power of AI-driven platforms. He is an architect and a Harvard-Business School Alumnus who served as the former CEO of Autodesk Israel. Over the past...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
Brazos County, TXBryan College Station Eagle

New Brazos County 911 program aims to speed emergency response

Brazos County emergency officials unveiled a new program Friday morning that gives county residents, particularly those living in rural areas, the opportunity to opt in to providing detailed instructions such as gate codes and directions for when first responders are called to their properties. Rick Wagner, captain of the Brazos...
Agriculturetheclevelandamerican.com

The innovative solution to agricultural space problems

A problem that we have already talked about on occasion is that of feeding an increasing number of people every day. The human population of the planet is only growing, and feeding all these people is becoming more and more complicated. But still the solution has already arrived: vertical agriculture.
Miramar, FLsflcn.com

Plans for New Innovation and Technology Village in Historic Miramar Underway

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will host a Town Hall Meeting to provide area residents and businesses with an update on an Innovation and Technology Village project coming to Historic Miramar. The new Innovation and Technology hub will serve as a one-stop business and community resource and referral center. It will also provide established, small, start-up and scale-up businesses with assistance to connect with community residents and business resources.