On May 4 at 1135 hours, officers responded to an attempted robbery at the 11400 block of Old River School Rd. The male adult victim placed an order and walked out to his car to wait for his order. While in his car, the male adult suspect approached and asked for money. When the victim told him no, the suspect demanded the money and grabbed at the front of his waistband. The victim stated he saw the handle of a gun. The suspect walked away and was later located by responding officers. No gun was found on the suspect and he was ultimately arrested for the attempted robbery.