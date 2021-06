A statement from District Chair John Klinck on behalf of the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table. Every child matters, today and every day, and as Canada mourns the 215 children discovered in a mass grave on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, collectively the members of the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table are deeply troubled. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and communities who have experienced such an unspeakable loss.