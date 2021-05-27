How to Use Nutritional Yeast

The gut, the gastrointestinal tract and the bacteria that encompass it, has come to the forefront of health and nutrition in recent years. “The words ‘go with your gut,’ have taken on a whole new meaning these days, because science has shown us that there is a strong connection between your health and the microbes that live within your gut,” says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table. “These organisms help us to fight infection and may prevent the risks of diseases like heart disease, diabetes and even cognitive health.”