How to Use Nutritional Yeast
There's a lot more to nutritional yeast than its role as a health food item. This ingredient is often found in vegan cooking to add savory, cheesy and nutty notes to a dish. Nutritional yeast fans refer to the stuff as "nooch." It's easy to find and use in a variety of ways, from a dry seasoning, to sauces, to main dishes. Plus, nutritional yeast is packed with probiotics, potassium, zinc, vitamins B1, B2 and B6, protein, fiber, and amino acids, so incorporating it into meals at home can add a healthy boost to supper.www.thespruceeats.com