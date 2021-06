Described as a “muscular thriller” in the vein of the 2016 Jeff Bridges Western “Hell or High Water,” the film centers on a young deputy shunned by her entire community after she uncovers a large drug haul that implicates the town’s beloved sheriff, who also happens to be her father. When he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness, his daughter must face the very man who taught her everything about right and wrong to bring him to justice.