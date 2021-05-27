Cancel
Coinbase Launches 'Fact Check,' a Section on its Blog To Combat Misinformation about the Company and Crypto World

Crypto giant Coinbase on Thursday launched its own media operation. The company is calling it "Fact Check" -- and giving it a dedicated section on its blog. In a blog post, Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said the firm, which recently went public, will use Fact Check to combat misinformation and mischaracterizations about Coinbase or crypto being shared in the world.

news.slashdot.org
