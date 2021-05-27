Cancel
June’s PlayStation Plus Games Are Taking To The Stars

By Ed Orr
gamespace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has just confirmed June’s PlayStation Plus games and it looks like we’re going to be warming the turbolasers for some seriously good additions to gaming libraries. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to three new games in their libraries, thanks to Sony’s monthly haul PlayStation Plus games, announced yesterday. As long as you’re signed up to the monthly PS subscription service the following games will be available to keep at no extra cost during June.

www.gamespace.com
