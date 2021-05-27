Cancel
Boulevard honors those who made the supreme sacrifice

Bristol Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis coming October, the City of Bristol, its Parks, Recreation, Youth & Community Services Department, and the Bristol Historical Society, along with the Bristol Veterans Council, Memorial Military Museum, and the extended community plan to celebrate the one hundredth anniversary of the Memorial Boulevard which opened in 1921. The following is part II of the fifth article in a monthly series written by Tom Dickau commemorating the centennial anniversary of the park by depicting the history behind the land, people, and events that helped shape it into the park Bristol treasures today.

