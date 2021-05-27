Cancel
Video Games

Narrative Adventure Sumire is Available Now on Steam & Switch

By Catherine Daro
gamespace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumire, an indie narrative adventure game set in a picturesque Japanese village, is now available for PC and Nintendo Switch players. The protagonist of the game, a disenchanted girl named Sumire, meets a mischievous spirit who makes her a deal to fulfill her most desired wish. But in order to see this wish come true, she must complete a series of tasks in return, before night falls and this special day reaches its end.

#Adventure Game#Pc Game#Indie#Hidden Quests#End Game#Gametomo#Steam#Nintendo Switch Players#Turn#The Game#Collectibles#Karma#Japanese Duo#Regret#Wish#Bonus Items#Tasks#Hidden Challenges
