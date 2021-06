College is one of the most important investments you will make in your future. The college search process can be both exciting and overwhelming to students, but breaking it down into steps or comparing it to a relatable process you have tackled before can make it seem manageable. I often tell students to think about the process of picking a hairstyle, an outfit, or figuring out what group/team is right for them. There are many options out there but figuring out what is the right fit is exactly what it’s like to select a college. I know it may seem simplistic to compare it to these basic tasks, but it brings it down to a level most can relate to.