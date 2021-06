Jigs or spinners? For many, a classic jig and a minnow is the go to walleye presentation on Lake of the Woods. It could be argued that the jig and minnow has caught more walleyes out of the big lake than any other presentation. It still is the go to and super effective. However, there can be some very good arguments made in learning the nuances of pulling spinners for walleyes, also called crawler harnesses or simply snelled spinners with a crawler, minnow or leech can have big advantages. One of those arguments is, at times, you will simply catch more fish.