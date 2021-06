The UK government has revealed plans to waive quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated passengers travelling from countries currently on the amber list. The UK government came under fire earlier this month, facing criticism from airlines and travellers for its complicated and restrictive Coronavirus traffic light system. But now, in a recent announcement, the government has outlined plans to get rid of quarantine requirements for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The new rules would mean that if a person is fully vaccinated, current green list rules would apply to them when travelling from any of the destinations on the amber list at present. So, passengers would not need to quarantine upon arrival in England, but would still need to take two PCR tests.