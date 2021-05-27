Demon Slayer Movie Inches Closer to Next U.S. Box Office Record
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the first film in the popular Shonen franchise that has climbed it's way to the top as one of the biggest anime series in the world today, and the film's run in North America is inching closer to another milestone during its theatrical run in the West. Following the story of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season, Mugen Train sees the Shonen heroes coming into contact with Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, and has big implications for the future of the series, with season two set to arrive later this year.comicbook.com