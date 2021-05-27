Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Movie Inches Closer to Next U.S. Box Office Record

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Mugen Train is the first film in the popular Shonen franchise that has climbed it's way to the top as one of the biggest anime series in the world today, and the film's run in North America is inching closer to another milestone during its theatrical run in the West. Following the story of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season, Mugen Train sees the Shonen heroes coming into contact with Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, and has big implications for the future of the series, with season two set to arrive later this year.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The First Film#Movie Theaters#Box Office#Heroes#Studio Ghibli#Spirited Away#North American#English#The Demon Slayer Corps#Top Spot#Landing#Store#Today#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pokemon
Related
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Opening Crowned Japan's Most Profitable Song of 2020

The opening theme for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut anime season has been crowned the most profitable song of 2020 in Japan! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a bit of a slow burn at first as while the first season of the series did have its fans, it was a completely different kind of situation after the 19th episode of the series. This catapulted Koyoharu Gotouge's series to a whole new realm of popularity that impacted not only the rest of the anime's run, but sales of the original manga, and pretty much everything tied into the anime from that point on.
MoviesComing Soon!

F9: The Fast Saga Breaks International Box Office Records

The international film industry got a huge boost this week, as F9: The Fast Saga launched across multiple markets and smashed past several records. According to new IMAX Distribution numbers, F9’s launch in China was record-setting. The film earned $6.5 million in the IMAX box office, good for the biggest IMAX opening day in the Fast & Furious franchise and the biggest opening day ever for any Universal title in China.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Art Imagines Tanjiro's Adult Glow Up

Demon Slayer has become a household name in the anime community. If you did not know, the series is one of the biggest in the fandom, and it is breaking records left and right. This is why Tanjiro has become a force to be reckoned with, and fans want to know even more about the hero. So when fans began wondering how Tanjiro would look like as an adult, one artist came to the rescue.
MoviesAnime News Network

Demon Slayer Is Now the #2 Anime Film in the U.S. of All Time

Mugen Train began screening in Japan on October 16. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020, earning US$477 million. Mugen Train is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. In Japan, the Demon...
ComicsIGN

Demon Slayer Funko Pop! Figures Revealed During Funkoween Event

Collectibles giant Funko is celebrating its annual "Funkoween" event, which marks the halfway point to Halloween and features plenty of big reveals for new Funko Pop! toys coming in the latter half of the year. Demon Slayer fans will be especially happy this year, as the company is finally unveiling its full line of Pop! toys based on the popular anime series.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles game will launch outside of Japan this year

The Demon Slayer game, which was previously only released in Japan, is getting an English language release this year. Based on the Demon Slayer anime, Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles - or as it’s currently called in Japan: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan - will be getting an English language version sometime this year, as confirmed in a new trailer.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Fan Made DEMON SLAYER Flipbook Animation

As the popularity of the anime franchise, Demon Slayer surges, a fan has created a crazy cool flipbook animation that pays tribute to the anime. The flipbook brings to life the scene where Zenitsu battles against the Spider Clan. I loved this scene, the spiders with human faces freaked me out!
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Mugen Train Hits Another North America Milestone

Demon Slayer Mugen Train has not only be hitting major milestones in theaters in Japan, but the first film in the popular Shonen franchise has broken another record in theaters in North America, becoming the number two highest-grossing anime film that hit the West. The film, which continues the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season of the franchise's anime, is continuing to make a run around the world, having already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars but will have to make a serious effort to hit the number one anime spot in the US.
ComicsComicBook

Godzilla vs Kong Inches Even Closer to Box Office Goal

Godzilla vs Kong is one of the year's biggest films so far, and the MonsterVerse flick hopes to break a big record soon. The movie has become a beacon of hope to moviegoers in light of the pandemic's impact on the film industry. As vaccination efforts roll out, Godzilla vs Kong is set to become the first movie domestically to gross $100 million USD, and it is so freaking close to h hitting that goal.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer: Rengoku Gets Soft Makeover By Fruits Basket Creator

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series out there, and it seems like everyone is trying to get a piece of Tanjiro. The hero has become an icon over the last few years as Demon Slayer has put out sales far beyond anyone expected. But when it comes to one manga artist, they are putting their trust in Rengoku thanks to a special sketch.
Comicsepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Unveils Its Best Rengoku Figure Yet

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is still smashing box office records worldwide, having recently become the second most profitable anime movie released in North America and becoming the highest-grossing film in Japan, so it's easy to see why the merchandising is focused on one of the movie's major characters, Kyojuro Rengoku. The Flame Hashira instantly became a fan-favorite character from the successful film, and now, Demon Slayer fans can pre-order an awesome figure featuring Rengoku.
ComicsComing Soon!

Demon Slayer Game English Version Announced by Sega, Out This Year

There is some hopeful news for anyone excited for the upcoming Demon Slayer game. Sega has announced an English version of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan under the title Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will launch sometime in 2021. In a post from the Sega Asia Blog,...
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Demon Slayer Good and Worth Watching?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba blew the minds of anime fans around the world, especially after its movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train was released. The series made its anime premiere in April 2019 and ended in September of the same year. Meanwhile, the movie was released in October 2020, and even got the title of being the highest-grossing anime film of all time.
ComicsComicBook

Did Demon Slayer Really Outsell the Entire Comics Industry in 2020?

There is no denying the popularity of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The franchise has broken almost every record there is when it comes to sales whether they be manga, anime, or film. The hit series remains an unprecedented success, so you can see why industry leaders have been comparing sales of manga to North American comics. But now, the question is being asked whether Demon Slayer really outsold the entire comic industry stateside last year.
MoviesSiliconera

Demon Slayer Movie Global Box Office Revenue Exceeds 477 Million Dollars

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train remains a certified hit. Revenue for the Demon Slayer movie has now exceeded 51.7 billion yen, or 477 million dollars, globally. Domestically, the film sits at over 40 billion yen or 367 million dollars. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]. Additionally, this is the first time a...
MoviesAnime News Network

Demon Slayer Film Earns US$43.96 Million in U.S., Godzilla vs. Kong Film Earns US$96.91 Million

Godzilla vs. Kong ranks at #5, Demon Slayer ranks at #6 in U.S. Funimation reported that, as of Saturday, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the #2 highest-earning anime film ever at the U.S. box office. Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film in theaters in North America on April 23.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When Does the Demon Slayer Game Come Out?

Demon Slayer fans are anticipating the arrival of the Demon Slayer video game releasing later this year. Developed by SEGA studio CyberConnect2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba appears to be an anime fighting title akin to the studio's older release, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm. So far, fans have been treated to several trailers introducing their favorite characters such as Giyu Tomioka, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Nezuko Kamado. The game will allegedly allow players to relive the events of the first season of the television adaptation. To this end, the story will be told primarily from Tanjiro's perspective.
Comicsnerdly.co.uk

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ Review

Features the voices of: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Satoshi Hino, Daisuke Hirakawa | Written by Koyoharu Gotouge | Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (or, to give it its unwieldy full name, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen...