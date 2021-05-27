Demon Slayer Movie Inches Closer to Next U.S. Box Office Record

The opening theme for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut anime season has been crowned the most profitable song of 2020 in Japan! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a bit of a slow burn at first as while the first season of the series did have its fans, it was a completely different kind of situation after the 19th episode of the series. This catapulted Koyoharu Gotouge's series to a whole new realm of popularity that impacted not only the rest of the anime's run, but sales of the original manga, and pretty much everything tied into the anime from that point on.