Update 1.35 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. With the coming of Dying Light Platinum Edition and the second entry in the series, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, being announced, it’s certain that Techland has been busy. While the stage is being prepared for the next installment, the team doesn’t forget the base-line game and provides everything that was released up until now, in one massive collection, alongside some minor fixes, new weapons and an updated DLC Section. For more about the newest update 1.35, take a look below.