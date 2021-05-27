Pennsylvania will lift its mask mandate for all residents outside of Philadelphia on June 28, or when 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, acting health secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday.
”That puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvanians,” Beam said. “If you are 12 or older, we want you to get one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are readily available. If you have already received the vaccine, talk to your family, your friends, your neighbors, and encourage them to join you.”www.inquirer.com