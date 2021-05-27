Pennsylvania will lift its mask mandate for all residents outside of Philadelphia on June 28, or when 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, acting health secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / I promised myself not to begin yet another article with the tired phrase ´´in these trouble times...' because I am soooo over it. I am officially done with the doom and gloom scenarios. Life must go on and luckily, in many states life has returned to normal. Annus horribilis will be mentioned only because Calamus-Enterprises.com has done the impossible - a small, privately owned business; started by a legal immigrant from Estonia - not only managed to survive 2020 but is indeed thriving!