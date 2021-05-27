Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCOTT...SOUTH CENTRAL FULTON CASS...SOUTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mount Sterling to near Elsberry. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Beardstown, Virginia, Winchester, Meredosia, Bluff Springs, Bluffs, Murrayville, Chandlerville, Woodson, Chapin, Arenzville, Bath, Manchester, Alsey, Browning, Naples, Exeter, Literberry and South Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 43 and 70.alerts.weather.gov