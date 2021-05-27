Cancel
Cass County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCOTT...SOUTH CENTRAL FULTON CASS...SOUTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mount Sterling to near Elsberry. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Beardstown, Virginia, Winchester, Meredosia, Bluff Springs, Bluffs, Murrayville, Chandlerville, Woodson, Chapin, Arenzville, Bath, Manchester, Alsey, Browning, Naples, Exeter, Literberry and South Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 43 and 70.

alerts.weather.gov
Fulton County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:47:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Fulton; Knox This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Spoon River Flooding is no longer expected. For the Spoon River...including London Mills...no flooding is observed or forecast. For the Spoon River at London Mills, the latest stage is 7.6 feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 15.0 feet.Water levels are expected to remain below flood stage.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 14.5 14.7 14.8
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 13.5 Sun 7 pm CDT 13.8 14.7 15.2
Brown County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:03:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River For the Illinois River at Beardstown...the latest stage is 13.5 feet at 10 AM Friday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 14.1 feet Monday afternoon...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Sunday afternoon. The river should fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14 13.5 Fri 10 AM 13.7 13.9 14.0
Illinois Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.