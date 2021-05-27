Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Beardstown. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Pumping begins in drainage and levee districts protecting about 59000 acres. * Impact...At 13.6 feet, Beardstown Sanitary District begins pumping basements and low areas subject to flooding. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * Impact...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 13.5 Sun 7 pm CDT 13.8 14.7 15.2