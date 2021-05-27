Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, St. Charles, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; St. Charles; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Eastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri East central Warren County in east central Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 1112 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elsberry to Moscow Mills to 6 miles southwest of Truesdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Fountain N` Lakes around 1120 AM CDT. Winfield and Hardin around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wentzville, Carrollton, Lake St. Louis, St. Paul, Josephville, Chain of Rocks, Jerseyville, Greenfield and Old Kane. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 227. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Greenfield, MO
City
Truesdale, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Saint Charles County, MO
City
Hardin, MO
County
Warren County, MO
City
Winfield, MO
City
Wentzville, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Lincoln County, MO
City
Elsberry, MO
City
Moscow Mills, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Charles#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#St Louis#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Lakes#Interstate 70#Pere Marquette State Park#Cdt#Southern#Wind#Severe Certainty#Jerseyville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Lincoln County, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Weather not stopping Lincoln County Bike Night

Despite unseasonably cool temperatures and the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Lincoln County Bike Night went on as planned at Chariots of Fire Customs in Troy on May 8. Reine Knobbe, who co-owns Chariots of Fire with her husband Jan, said the weather depressed turnout for the often well-attended event, which is held on the second Saturday of each month, but she’s wasn’t worried.
Missouri Statelincolnnewsnow.com

Lincoln County Crime Report

On May 5, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene of a crash involving a red Toyota and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s vehicle at North Lincoln Drive. When the trooper spoke to the driver, Caleb Schmidt, 42, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Schmidt swayed as he stood next to the to the trooper’s vehicle.
Saint Charles County, MOKMOV

'It should never have happened'; Department of Conservation investigating after hiker shot in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A hunter accidentally shot a hiker near Weldon Spring, Mo. Saturday, believing he was a turkey, police told News 4. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., on the Lewis Clark Trail, which is in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. The man was shot in the chest and crews had to use a utility task vehicle to get the the man in the wooded terrain. He was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, life threatening injuries, a spokesperson from the St. Charles Ambulance District said.
Lincoln County, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Clay shoot benefit to be held in Lincoln County

The Muddy River Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society will be holding a clay shoot benefit on May 16 at the Blackhawk Valley Hunt Club in Old Monroe. The clay shoot is being held to benefit Responder Rescue, an organization which assists area first responders. “Each day, thousands...
Weldon Spring, MOabc17news.com

Hunter accidentally shoots hiker in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A hunter accidentally shot a hiker near Weldon Spring, Mo. Saturday, believing he was a turkey, police told News 4. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., on the Lewis Clark Trail, which is in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. Crews had to use an utility task vehicle to get the the man in the wooded terrain. He was taken to was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, life threatening injuries, a spokesperson from the St. Charles Ambulance District said.