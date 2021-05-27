Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Eastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri East central Warren County in east central Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 1112 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elsberry to Moscow Mills to 6 miles southwest of Truesdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Fountain N` Lakes around 1120 AM CDT. Winfield and Hardin around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wentzville, Carrollton, Lake St. Louis, St. Paul, Josephville, Chain of Rocks, Jerseyville, Greenfield and Old Kane. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 227. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH