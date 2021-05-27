Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Northwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Eastern Lincoln County in east central Missouri East central Warren County in east central Missouri * Until noon CDT. * At 1112 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elsberry to Moscow Mills to 6 miles southwest of Truesdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Fountain N` Lakes around 1120 AM CDT. Winfield and Hardin around 1125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wentzville, Carrollton, Lake St. Louis, St. Paul, Josephville, Chain of Rocks, Jerseyville, Greenfield and Old Kane. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 199 and 227. This also includes Pere Marquette State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
County
Greene County, IL
County
Calhoun County, IL
State
Missouri State
County
Jersey County, IL
City
Hardin, IL
City
Winfield, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
City
Carrollton, IL
City
Calhoun, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#St Louis#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Lakes#Calhoun Greene#Interstate 70#Pere Marquette State Park#Cdt#Southern#Wind#Severe Certainty#Wentzville#Immediate Severity#Moscow Mills#Truesdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.