Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Junction City to 3 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 940 PM CDT, emergency management reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH 4 miles west of Junction City on K18. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Junction City and Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden and White City around 955 PM CDT. Manhattan and Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH