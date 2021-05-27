Local history made at Pack 33 Blue & Gold event
Not too long ago, the Boy Scouts of America decided to break more than 100 years of tradition and allow girls to join their BSA and Cub Scout programs. On May 22, Pack 33 of Middlefield and Durham held their annual Blue & Gold event where their very first female Scout crossed over to the older BSA program. Earlier that week, Troop 33G was created. Troop 33G (for girls) and 33B (for boys) are linked so that Scouts can attend events, work together and share resources.