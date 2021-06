The Fayette County Health Department is holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for the Moderna vaccine. One of the clinics is today from 10 am to 1 pm with the other on Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. To get registered, you can go to the Fayette County Health Department’s website at https://www.fayettehealthdept.org/ and go to the COVID-19 vaccination registration page. If you cannot do so online, you can call the Health Department at 283-1044.