Henry County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PETTIS, HENRY AND SOUTHERN JOHNSON MO COUNTIES At 1115 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Coal, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour. Flash flooding occurring in the town of Clinton. Parts of Booth Road impassable along with the intersection of Franklin and Friendship Roads. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS SOUTHERN COOPER AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pilot Grove to near Windsor. Movement was east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Windsor, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.