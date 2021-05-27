Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PETTIS, HENRY AND SOUTHERN JOHNSON MO COUNTIES At 1115 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Coal, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour. Flash flooding occurring in the town of Clinton. Parts of Booth Road impassable along with the intersection of Franklin and Friendship Roads. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED