Maricopa County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH FRIDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

alerts.weather.gov
