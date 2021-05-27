Cancel
Appeals court rejects prosecutor bid to keep Ken Paxton criminal trial in Houston

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state appeals court has rejected a bid by prosecutors to keep the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Houston. Paxton was indicted in Collin County almost six years ago on two charges of securities fraud, but prosecutors succeeded in moving the case to Houston in 2017, arguing that they could not get a fair trial in Paxton's home county, which he represented during 12 years in the Texas House and Senate before becoming attorney general in 2015.

