Indiana Launches "Bridging the Gap" Summer Program for Students to Get Ready for College

The OnTrack to Post-Secondary Education Program will be offering college and career readiness workshops virtually or in-person, at no-cost this summer. As a supplement to the OnTrack online college and career readiness program, (ontrackpse.com), the Uncommon Individual Foundation offers online and in-person workshops for students and/or parents during or after-school hours. Workshops are offered as individual sessions, or multiple sessions in a series, tailored to the needs of the requesting organization or school. OnTrack’s Assistant Director of College Readiness has experience working with youth and facilitating workshops for ages 14-21 around high school success, college planning, the transition to college, and college affordability.