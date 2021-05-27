Indiana Launches "Bridging the Gap" Summer Program for Students to Get Ready for College
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s “Bridging the Gap” initiative. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE) and Ivy Tech Community College today announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.www.witzamfm.com