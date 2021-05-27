Former Syracuse basketball forward Oshae Brissett accepts invitation to Team Canada training camp
Oshae Brissett, fresh from his late-season surge with the Indiana Pacers, is one of 21 players invited to Canada’s national team training camp, the team announced today. Brissett grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, and played two seasons for Syracuse before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 forward has accepted Team Canada’s invitation to participate in its June 16-24 training camp in Tampa, where the NBA Toronto Raptors have a temporary training facility because of Canada’s Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.www.syracuse.com