“Black Wall Street” is a name that has evoked pride in countless African Americans as an example of economic resilience and self-sufficiency during the nadir of Jim Crow segregation. Black Wall Street was the name given to the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma which was the hub of African-American businesses and cultural life. However, Black Wall Street was applicable to several Black business districts throughout the South, including places like Durham, North Carolina. Black neighborhoods were designated with names like “Black Wall Street, “Little Africa,” and “Little Hayti” (named for the island nation of Haiti).