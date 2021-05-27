Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Amtrak Releases 15-Year Vision, Calls on Congress for $75B in Support

By Marybeth Luczak
railwayage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak has released a report detailing its 15-year vision to improve 25 existing routes, add 39 new routes, and bring service to more than 160 new communities, which CEO William J. Flynn submitted to Congress, along with a letter calling on legislators to consider the railroad’s top priorities to support that vision.

www.railwayage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#High Speed Rail#Rail Service#Development Plans#The Pacific Surfliner#Authorize#National Network#Amtrak Growth#Executive Editor Amtrak#State Rail Plans#Freight Railroads#Host Railroad Partners#Corridor Development#Improving Transportation#Host Railroads#Implementation#Direct Federal Funding#Passenger Service#Funding Levels#Host Railroad Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Creston News Advertiser

Amtrak rolls through 50 years

It gives a different view of America. It’s a reminder of America’s past with bold proposals for its future. It’s Amtrak; the passenger rail service that stops in Creston. As the government-created and owned passenger rail service looks ahead it can look back on its growth during its first 50...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Will Congress and ‘Amtrak Joe’ bring passenger rail into the 21st century?

Delaware Sen. Thomas R. Carper used to commute to Washington on the Amtrak train with then-Sen. Joe Biden. After the pandemic decimated Amtrak’s ridership and disrupted the way the world works and commutes, Carper one day earlier this year found himself using Amtrak in a new way: remotely gaveling in a Senate committee hearing from the train while running late due to President Biden’s visit to Wilmington that morning.
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton, Rail Town: Amtrak Celebrates 50 Years

On May Day 2021, Amtrak celebrated its 50th anniversary as the national passenger railroad of the United States. This article is part of an ongoing series on the past, present, and future of railroads in Fullerton and Orange County. The previous two articles in this series (in the Early September...
TrafficPosted by
San José Spotlight

Philbrick: Paying for transportation infrastructure

Miles of bumpers and brake lights. Impassable traffic jams. These daily sights on urban highways may feel inescapable, but many of these issues would improve or resolve with some serious transportation infrastructure repair. California road conditions rank among the worst in the nation, and the Bay Area and Southern California are the second and third... The post Philbrick: Paying for transportation infrastructure appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Senate leader proposes series of state transportation funding reforms

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Cambria, took over as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee in January, in the midst of a funding crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic reducing driving and gasoline tax revenue. Gov. Tom Wolf and the state treasury had just bailed out the cash-poor Pennsylvania Department...
Texas StateDenton Record-Chronicle

Air taxis and drones: Why North Texas is teaming up with NASA to study transportation

NASA and a North Texas agency are taking a small step this month toward what could be a giant leap in alleviating traffic congestion. The space administration entered an agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments to study the implementation of cargo-carrying drones and automated air taxis, which are small passenger aircraft that can make short trips without an onboard pilot. The workshops are set to begin June 16.
Trafficnjsendems.org

Weinberg Issues Statement Applauding Progress on Redevelopment of Port Authority Bus Terminal

TRENTON – Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg issued this statement following news that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey had launched the federal environmental review process that marks a real step forward on the redevelopment and rehabilitation of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan, which when completed will greatly improve the commuting experience for several thousand New Jerseyans who work in the city.
TrafficPosted by
VISTA.Today

Bloomberg: Best Options for Amtrak Lie Between Washington and Boston

Amtrak’s key to long-term success is to think of itself as a regional railroad, specifically, a northeastern railroad, writes Matthew Yglesias for Bloomberg. The trick is to identify routes that have the highest return on investments. Those would be ones that generate large increases in ridership, reducing dependency on federal subsidies.
Trafficpopville.com

“Late-night Metrobus service expands, additional service restored starting Sunday”

“Beginning Sunday, June 6, Metro customers who need to get to work or home late at night will have more options when Metrobus extends late-night service on dozens of bus lines throughout the District, Maryland and Virginia. Buses on 36 of Metro’s busiest routes will operate until 2 a.m., seven days a week, providing a vital link for those that depend on public transit.
Trafficrockproducts.com

AASHTO: 2022 Budget Request Seeks $88 Billion for USDOT

According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the 72-page fiscal year 2022 budget request issued by the Office of Management and Budget on May 28 seeks $88.2 billion for the U.S. Department of Transportation – an increase of $352 million or 0.4% over the enacted FY 2021 level, though that number does not include funding proposed by President Biden within his American Jobs Plan.
Trafficcalculatedriskblog.com

AAR: May Rail Carloads down, Intermodal Up Compared to 2019

From the Association of American Railroads (AAR) Rail Time Indicators. Graphs and excerpts reprinted with permission. U.S. rail volumes in May 2021 were encouraging. Total originated carloads averaged 241,089 per week, the most since October 2019 and up 30.4% over May 2020. ... Meanwhile, intermodal averaged 287,956 originated containers and...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Truck broker guidance, ELD data research rolled into highway bill

The Democrats’ version of the highway bill retains many of the truck-centric policies of last year’s version with two notable add-ons: guidance on truck brokers and dispatch services and a policy for using truckers’ electronic logging devices (ELDs) for government research. The $547 billion “Investing in a New Vision for...
Trafficapta.com

APTA Lauds Chairman DeFazio, House T&I Committee for Introduction of Once-in-a-Generation Surface Transportation Authorization Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 4, 2021) – “The American Public Transportation Association (APTA), on behalf of the entire public transportation industry, lauds House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio (D-OR), Chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) for their exemplary leadership and foresight in crafting H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, which will put American infrastructure on footing to compete with any country in the world. APTA strongly supports the bill and its critical investments for surface transportation infrastructure, including $109 billion for public transportation and $95 billion for commuter rail, Amtrak, and other high-performance rail.
Lawrence, MABoston Globe

Should all MBTA and regional transit buses be free?

For people who struggle and depend on public transit, the question shouldn’t be “why free fares?” but rather, “why not?”. Here in Lawrence, free fares for bus service are a success. Transportation choices some take for granted are out of reach for many. AAA estimates that annual car ownership costs...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

House Democrats Seek $547 Billion for Highway, Transit Programs

House Democrats are pushing climate-focused legislation that would authorize $547 billion over five years for surface transportation, including major funding increases for passenger rail, public transit, and carbon reduction. The bill, proposed Friday, both aligns with many of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure goals and follows in his footsteps by calling...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

US rail traffic climbed 28% in May despite supply chain constraints

U.S. rail traffic in May sharply rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic-induced volume trough of last year, according to data from the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Rail volumes for May totaled nearly 2.12 million carloads and intermodal units, a 28% increase from May 2020. Of that, U.S. railroads originated 964,356...
Missouri Stateklpw.com

MoDOT Seeks Public Input on Statewide Passenger Rail Service in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan. The content will be live through June 16, 2021 and accessible via the MoDOT webpage. The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16.