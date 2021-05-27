Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Burglary and Stalking Arrest

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 9 days ago

On May 19, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report an attempted burglary in the 6700 block of Delmonico Drive. The victim reported that a few days earlier, on May 17, 2021, a suspect had attempted to open the window of her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom. On May 18, 2021, the victim had installed surveillance video cameras. The following day, May 19, 2021, the cameras captured the suspect at her daughter’s window wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front and a baseball cap with a circular logo. During our investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been by the 17-year-old victim’s window approximately 12 times in the past month and a half.

Further into the investigation, detectives noticed this incident was similar to a case that was reported on November 30, 2020, of an attempted burglary of a residence in the 300 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard. In this case, a suspect was captured on video opening a car door then entering an enclosed porch before unsuccessfully attempting to enter the residence where a 17-year-old female was home alone. The suspect in this incident was a white male wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front. It appeared to be the same jacket and suspect in the attempted burglary on May 19, 2021.

Later on May 19, 2021, detectives from the Falcon Division, in coordination with patrol officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, conducted surveillance in the 6700 block of Delmonico. At approximately 10:13 P.M., detectives observed the suspect return to the victim’s address and continue the same behavior. The suspect, 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom was detained without incident. He was charged with 2nd degree burglary and trespass for the November case and attempted 2nd degree burglary and Stalking of the recent case. If anyone has a similar instance please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

El Paso County, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Officer Involved Shooting Willow Springs Ponds

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 3:30 PM, Fountain Police Department (FPD) officers and a deputy from the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office (EPSO), came in contact with an armed individual at the Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain, Colorado 80817. The park was evacuated and containment was set up. Once that occurred, members from the EPSO’s Tactical Support Unit arrived to help. The unit is made up of the SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Tactical Emergency Medical Service (TEMS), and K-9 Team. They then began negotiating with the male suspect. The negations went on for several hours. During the negotiations, numerous attempts to deescalate were attempted. These included talking with the male and the use of less-lethal tools.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Police release name of officer involved in deadly shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of an officer involved in a shooting where a man threatened a Garden of the Gods Road gas station customer with an rifle, police announced Monday. Christopher Burns, an officer with the police department for the past 23 years, shot and killed...
Colorado Springs, COMiddletown Press

Body found in burning home near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a burning home near Colorado Springs. KKTV reports a neighbor called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Monday after seeing flames shooting out of the roof of the Security home. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, and smoke was still pouring out of the home three hours later.
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Security house fire reportedly fatal

A home on Cypress Drive in Security caught fire overnight and was extinguished by the Security Fire Department early Monday morning. Reportedly, firefighters found one resident deceased in the home when they entered it. As of press time (11 a.m. Monday), the home is extinguished and cordoned off, and a...
KRDO

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest in Colorado after mountain lion kill

DENVER (AP) - A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion. Monday's order bars Patrick...
El Paso County, COGazette

Deputies investigate a death in El Paso County as homicide

El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday. Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

Motorcycle rider killed in north Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed in north Colorado Springs after losing control of his bike Saturday night. State Patrol says the rider was southbound between the Interquest (153) and Briargate (151) exits when he braked suddenly. “The motorcycle traveled into the center median and continued...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday

A Colorado Springs man died Saturday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 25 on the city's north side, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The man, who was not immediately identified, was southbound in the left lane on I-25 about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, between the exits for InterQuest and Briargate parkways, when he braked suddenly and lost control of his motorcycle, the State Patrol said.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Behind the Springs: Warm weather crime

We’re talking about hiking, street racing and car theft. Why? Because the weather is warming up and certain crimes tend to happen more often. Meet two of our city’s crime prevention officers from The Colorado Springs Police Department, who offer great tips and information to help keep you and your valuables safe this summer.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Homicide Investigation 00 block West Cheyenne Road

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 5:40PM, representatives from the Colorado Springs Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 00 block of West Cheyenne Road in response to a reported structure fire. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters located a deceased person in close proximity to the residence. Given the circumstances, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to conduct a death investigation.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Update: Homicide Investigation 2800 Block of Preakness Way

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”
El Paso County, COGazette

Two crashes close intersection of East Platte Avenue

The intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Chelton Road is closed following two separate accidents that occurred after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police report the initial crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The second crash occurred minutes later, and reportedly involved onlookers of the first...