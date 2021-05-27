Burglary and Stalking Arrest

On May 19, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report an attempted burglary in the 6700 block of Delmonico Drive. The victim reported that a few days earlier, on May 17, 2021, a suspect had attempted to open the window of her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom. On May 18, 2021, the victim had installed surveillance video cameras. The following day, May 19, 2021, the cameras captured the suspect at her daughter’s window wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front and a baseball cap with a circular logo. During our investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been by the 17-year-old victim’s window approximately 12 times in the past month and a half.

Further into the investigation, detectives noticed this incident was similar to a case that was reported on November 30, 2020, of an attempted burglary of a residence in the 300 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard. In this case, a suspect was captured on video opening a car door then entering an enclosed porch before unsuccessfully attempting to enter the residence where a 17-year-old female was home alone. The suspect in this incident was a white male wearing a brown jacket with buttons across the front. It appeared to be the same jacket and suspect in the attempted burglary on May 19, 2021.

Later on May 19, 2021, detectives from the Falcon Division, in coordination with patrol officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, conducted surveillance in the 6700 block of Delmonico. At approximately 10:13 P.M., detectives observed the suspect return to the victim’s address and continue the same behavior. The suspect, 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom was detained without incident. He was charged with 2nd degree burglary and trespass for the November case and attempted 2nd degree burglary and Stalking of the recent case. If anyone has a similar instance please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.