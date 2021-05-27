Masks still required on Island Transit

It seemed every grocery store in the area jumped aboard and followed the guidance of the CDC and Governor Cuomo, except for one. That has changed now. I know for many, it was a breath of fresh air to be able to go into retailers and grocery stores with the mask down. I didn't realize at first, that is actually really a very good pun. However, Hannaford aired on the side of caution when it came to fully dropping their policy for facial coverings. They had that right, and nobody really could complain about it. Well, it seems they have actually dropped the requirement.