Masks still required on Island Transit
Heads up! Passengers on Island Transit, including buses and the trolleys, are still required to wear masks per federal rules. Federal Executive Order 13998, which went into effect on January 21, 2021, requires all passengers using public transportation to wear a mask before entering and while riding on public transportation. All transportation employees while operating public transportation vehicles are also required to wear a mask that covers the face.www.galvestontx.gov