Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Walgreens to cover 35% of employees’ tuition with new benefit

By Amanda Schiavo
benefitnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth and wellness retail giant Walgreens has debuted a new education benefit for its more than 300,000 employees. Because the cost of pursuing a college degree can be prohibitive, Walgreens has teamed up with the online school University of Arizona Global Campus to cover 35% of worker’s tuition for bachelor's and master's programs. The benefit will also grant five full-tuition scholarships for qualifying Walgreens’ employees. The program is being managed by Zovio Employer Services, an organization that works with over 1,300 organizations across the country to provide higher education benefits.

www.benefitnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Higher Education#Employee Benefits#College Tuition#Health Benefits#University Employees#Zovio Employer Services#Bright Horizons#Walgreens Team Members#Veterinarians Walgreens#Student Loan Benefits#Education Opportunities#Scholarship Consideration#Company#Courses#Investing#Job Market#Continued Education#Worker#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Public Healthchaindrugreview.com

Select Walgreens offering new COVID-19 testing options

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens announced on Thursday the availability of the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test administered by eMed, a digital point-of-care company, in select locations in New York City and New Jersey to meet international travel requirements for travelers returning to the U.S. The rapid antigen test...
Income TaxPosted by
WDBO

IRS begins sending refunds for overpaid taxes on unemployment benefits

The IRS will be sending out checks this week to some 2.8 million people who filed a tax return on unemployment compensation that new legislation now excludes. The agency stated it hopes the payments will help some of the 13 million taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation received in 2020 to avoid having to file amended returns.
EconomyWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Those collecting unemployment benefits should be looking for jobs

Businesses are scrambling to fill job vacancies as the country continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic, but the reality is that there simply are not enough people looking for work. The state of Pennsylvania, like others, made the right move to pull back on the relaxed standards for unemployment benefits and to reinstate the requirement that those collecting benefits must be actively looking for work.
Jobswpgtalkradio.com

Precision Electronic Glass Offers Unmatched Employee Benefits

How would you like to work for a family-owned business that can offer a challenging work environment plus all the benefits that you'd expect from a bigger company?. Precision Electronic Glass (PEG) is looking for a full-time lathe operator experienced in glass component fabrication to join their team and help manufacture products that will help improve people's lives.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

STL considers financial aid to cover reduced unemployment benefits

The city of St. Louis is considering one-time payments of up to $500 to some 10,000 residents facing reduced unemployment benefits. The $5 million financial aid expenditure is among recommendations submitted this week to Mayor Tishaura Jones on how to best use $68 million in federal stimulus funds. Gov. Mike...
Computersmobihealthnews.com

Employee benefits navigation tool Nayya scores $37M to build new features

Employee benefits navigation platform Nayya has raised $37 million in a Series B funding round co-led by SVB Capital and ICONIQ Growth. Additional investors include Bow Capital, Felicis Ventures, Social Leverage SemperVirens, Guardian Strategic Ventures, Unum Business Ventures and CNO Financial Group. With this raise, in addition to Nayya’s Series...
Austin, TXmyhyperlocalnews.com

New Village Medical at Walgreens Location Serves Patients in the Upper Westside

Late last year, Walgreens and Village Medical announced plans to open 40 new Village Medical at Walgreens full-service primary care clinics by the end of this summer. The first markets for expansion include areas of Houston, El Paso and Austin, Texas, the metro Phoenix area, including Peoria, and Orlando, Fla. One of the newest Village Medical at Walgreens locales includes a location at 20266 N. Lake Pleasant Road.
Economybenefitspro.com

Benefits admin for overseas employees: Don't let it scare you

As the U.S. economy continues its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, recruiters are seeing a surge in new job listings across various industries. Companies are beginning to hire again, and as they do, new trends are beginning to emerge that show changing priorities in the workplace. Some of these mean new challenges for HR departments.
Economygao.gov

Employee Benefits Security Administration:

The Employee Benefits Security Administration is charged with protecting the benefits of about 154 million participants in employer-sponsored retirement and health benefit plans. The agency investigates benefit plan violations, such as financial misconduct in retirement plans and wrongly denied medical claims. In FY 2020, the agency recovered over $3 billion...
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Walgreens’ tax appeal is denied

ELLSWORTH — An appeal by Walgreens of its tax assessment found no traction with the city Board of Appeals and Assessment Review on May 24, with members unanimously denying the request. New Jersey attorney Bruce Stavitsky, representing the drug store and pharmacy at 226 High St., had argued that the city’s $3,307,300 assessment did not reflect the market value for similar free-standing commercial properties in that neighborhood and for “a very typical pharmacy.”
Stover, MOmorgancountypress.com

New Workers Comp insurance for Stover city employees

A new company was approved to provide Workers Compensation insurance for employees of the City of Stover in a city council meeting Wednesday, May 19 at Stover City Hall. Mike Keith and Stephanie Haggardy from Mike Keith Insurance presented options to the council for liability and workers comp coverage. The city aldermen decided to continue using Trident for liability but change workers comp to MRT. The city has used MRT in the past, and they provide lower rates than the current provider, Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM).
Real EstateSan Mateo Daily Journal

The benefits of new housing

On June 3, Emil Picchi asked via LTE who benefits from more housing. It benefits all of us, especially our most vulnerable and essential workers. According to the County’s Let’s Talk Housing website:. • “1 in 4 renters liv[es] in overcrowded housing — more than one occupant per room ......