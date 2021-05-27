Walgreens to cover 35% of employees’ tuition with new benefit

Health and wellness retail giant Walgreens has debuted a new education benefit for its more than 300,000 employees. Because the cost of pursuing a college degree can be prohibitive, Walgreens has teamed up with the online school University of Arizona Global Campus to cover 35% of worker’s tuition for bachelor's and master's programs. The benefit will also grant five full-tuition scholarships for qualifying Walgreens’ employees. The program is being managed by Zovio Employer Services, an organization that works with over 1,300 organizations across the country to provide higher education benefits.