HR says employees with criminal records are beneficial, but still won’t hire them

For most of us, payday can’t come soon enough. We rely on our employer to pay us accurately, based on our hourly wage or annual salary. But sometimes mistakes do happen. It’s not entirely uncommon for workers to look at their paystub or checking account and see a different amount than they expected. In some cases, you might have been overpaid. This article, however, is all about what you should do if your employer underpays you. The good news is that it’s often nothing more than an innocent mistake. Even still, it can be a stressful situation. You may even feel cheated if your employer unexpectedly withholds part of your paycheck that you think is rightfully yours. Luckily, there are steps you can take to peacefully handle these disputes.