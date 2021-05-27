Cancel
Economy

HR says employees with criminal records are beneficial, but still won’t hire them

By Alyssa Place
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers may be overlooking a valuable employee population in their recruiting efforts: workers with criminal backgrounds. A third of American workers have a criminal record, a potential roadblock for employment and career advancement. New research from the Society of Human Resource Management found that while HR managers are becoming more open to hiring these employees, more work should be done to overcome the stigma.

