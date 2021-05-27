Brockhampton Perform 'Don't Shoot Up the Party' on 'Late Show'

Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of Don’t Shoot the Drummer and a link to order it from Amazon. When I was a kid, my dad would often take me to the movies. For a time my favorite genre was the Western. One thing that grabbed my attention was that in several saloon scenes there’d either be a sign that read ‘Don’t shoot the piano player,’ or at the end of a shootout, the piano player would hold his hands up in surrender and say, “Don’t shoot me, I’m just the piano player!” And often the bad guy would give the musician a reprieve.