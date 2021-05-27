Cancel
Brockhampton Perform 'Don't Shoot Up the Party' on 'Late Show'

By Claire Shaffer
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrockhampton performed their Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine deep cut “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night. The group opted to appear in a pretaped soundstage segment rather than perform live in front of an audience, as some artists are choosing to do now that Covid-19 precautions have begun rolling back. But the performance was better for it, as the boys of Brockhampton were able to spotlight the track’s full intensity in front of glitchy blue-and-purple LED screens.

