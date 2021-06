People in Carthage are being asked to conserve water amid “early signs of drought,” according to an advisory shared with residents and business owners on Wednesday. “While we are not at an alarmingly low rate yet, we are concerned about our reserve water supply should the situation worsen,” Allen Smith, director of public works for the town, wrote in the advisory. “In looking ahead to ensure our supply stays as readily available as possible during this time, we are asking all of the citizens of our town to voluntarily reduce your normal water usage by 5 percent until further notice.”