Nature photographer Thomas Baskind has produced numerous landscapes, wildlife, and images of nature. All these did not come without hard work and attention to detail. Nature photography involves taking photos in various settings outdoors and capturing natural elements such as wild animals, plants, flowers, and landscapes. The art can be quite inspiring and incredibly rewarding. One thing about nature photography is that it allows the photographers like Tom Baskind to freeze time and capture a moment that can be looked back on. When someone looks at the photograph, they should be drawn in and feel like they have just stepped into the image.