Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Limited-Time Rambo Event

By Joe Pring
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new limited-time event is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for you to check out. For folks not aware of recent goings-on, co-developers Treyarch and Raven Studios delivered several new skins to the first-person shooter’s competitive multiplayer modes based on 80s movies, specifically those starring famed action heroes. So far, only Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Bruce Willis’ John McClane have been made available, with more expected to come throughout the remainder of Season 3.

