Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of May 28

By Wendy Schadewald
hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “Agora” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only]— Fabulous sets highlight this engaging, award-winning, factually based, well-paced, 2009 historical drama that begins in 391 A.D. in Roman-occupied Alexandria and focuses on headstrong, gorgeous, independent, influential, pagan Egyptian philosopher, mathematician, and astronomer Hypatia (Rachel Weisz), who is loved by an ambitious smitten student (Oscar Isaac) who eventually becomes governor and her jealous Christian slave (Max Minghella) who is torn between his religious convictions and his love for his mistress, as she tries to continue her scientific research and teachings at the great library run by her father (Michael Lonsdale) amidst increasingly dangerous times of political and religious turmoil that has zealous pagans, Jews (Alan Meadows, et al.), and Christians (Sami Samir, Rupert Evans, et al.) fighting for power and dominance.

