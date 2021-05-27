Cancel
Mental Health

Digital therapeutics can close the employee engagement gap in mental healthcare

By Dr. Jenna Carl
Cover picture for the articleAs a psychologist, I have provided both traditional face-to-face and virtual cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for patients while leading the implementation of digital mental health programs for a digital health company, Big Health. With an eye in both practices, my perspective spans the arc of where mental health therapy has been and where it is going. That stereoscopic view has been important when speaking with employers. Frequently, they’ve told me about their struggles to overcome the “engagement gap” that has frustrated their objective of delivering mental health intervention to more employees, a need that has soared during the past year’s crisis, as well as their uncertainty regarding outcomes for the people who are utilizing services. What I’m hearing is that employers believe there’s got to be a bigger, better EAP solution, but they aren’t sure how to go about choosing it.

